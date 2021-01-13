Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Big Lots stock drops after Q4 update falls short of expectations

Big Lots stock drops after Q4 update falls short of expectations

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 12 mins ago

Big Lots Inc. said Wednesday that it estimates fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share will be in the range of $2.40 and $2.50, below the FactSet consensus for $3.02. The profit warning sent shares down 8% in premarket trading. Comparable sales for the quarter rose 7.5%, and e-commerce soared 135%. Gross margin is expected to be flat year-over-year. “This has been a hard-fought quarter that posed some challenges including softer-than-planned traffic in December, low levels of Christmas seasonal inventory, and extraordinary supply chain circumstances created by COVID-19,” said Bruce Thorn, chief executive of Big Lots, in a statement. “Despite these headwinds, our underlying performance has remained strong and we are pleased with the improvement in sales trends we are seeing in January.” For the fiscal year, Thorn said in a statement that the company is expecting to report “strong double-digit comps and adjusted diluted EPS close to double the $3.67 we reported last year.” The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $7.81. Big Lots stock has rallied 62.4% over the last year. The S&P 500 index has gained 15.6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.