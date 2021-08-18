: Big tech conferences are coming back, but smaller ones see a different path

Tech companies with typically the biggest conferences in the fall and in early 2022 are pressing forward with hybrid shows — a digital component running in tandem with in-person programs — despite a jump in COVID cases and hospitalizations, while smaller events are being scaled back to virtual-only get-togethers.
