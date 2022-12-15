BigCommerce Holdings Inc. said Thursday it plans to reduce its work force by 13% in a move that will cost between $4.2 million and $4.6 million in its fourth-quarter results. The Austin, Texas, software-as-a-service company had 1,337 employees as of Dec. 31, according to its annual report. BigCommerce said the action moves forward its adjusted EBITDA breakeven timeline from mid-to-late 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023. The company will focus on its “expanding leadership in enterprise ecommerce.” It’s also planning to book a fourth-quarter impairment of $2 million to $3.2 million for its facilities. BigCommerce shares are down 73.7% in 2022, compared to a drop of 28.6% by the Nasdaq .

