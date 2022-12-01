Sam Bankman-Fried has convinced at least one person with his media tour following the collapse of FTX — the hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: This trader sees a 43% dropfor the S&P 500 and says to take shelter in these ETFs instead. - December 1, 2022
- Felicitex Therapeutics to offer 2.5 million units in planned IPO priced at $6.25 a unit - December 1, 2022
- Coronavirus tally: Major Chinese cities further ease COVID restrictions but police are still patrolling streets - December 1, 2022