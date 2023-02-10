Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Holdings ended 9% down last year, after losses on its bets on Netflix and Lowe’s offset gains from interest rate trades.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Margin: Good news for Super Bowl parties: chicken wing prices are down 22% - February 10, 2023
- : Biden’s State of the Union highlighted ‘near record-low’ Black unemployment. Here’s the full story. - February 10, 2023
- : Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square posted 9% losses last year, as Lowe’s and Netflix offset winning bet on interest rates - February 10, 2023