Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / Bill.com stock gains after bullish analyst call

Bill.com stock gains after bullish analyst call

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 16 mins ago

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. are up more than 6% in Friday trading after Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform rating and $170 price target. “The digitization of B2B [business-to-businsss] payments continues to be among the most underpenetrated and misunderstood opportunities in fintech,” he wrote. “As one of the only public pure-plays on this theme, BILL is a rare asset, considering most leading B2B payment companies are either private or bundled within larger firms.” Peller said that while Bill.com is a “great company” in his view, the case for its stock is “more nuanced” given that the shares are trading at more than 50 times consensus revenue estimates for the next 12 months. Still, he sees reason for optimism. “The magnitude of revenue growth potential in the medium-term vs consensus skews the risk/reward dramatically upward,” Peller wrote. “While our base case calls for revenues to beat consensus by ~10% and ~15% in the next two fiscal years, respectively; we outline a path to 40% and 60%+ beats, with even greater potential in the out year(s).” Bill.com shares have climbed more than 230% so far this year as the S&P 500 has risen 14%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.