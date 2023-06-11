Billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros is handing over control of his $25 billion financial empire to his son, 37-year-old Alex Soros.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Billionaire George Soros hands control of financial empire to his son, Alex - June 11, 2023
- : Banks are raking in billions from overdraft fees, despite stricter regulations. Now for the good news. - June 11, 2023
- Market Snapshot: How a hawkish Fed could kill a baby bull-market rally in U.S. stocks - June 11, 2023