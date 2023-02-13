Binance coin, or BNB, slumped 7% as the New York Department of Financial Services ordered Paxos Trust to stop creating more of its BUSD token, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing a Binance statement. Paxos also has been told by the Securities and Exchange Commission that the agency plans to sue it, the newspaper said. The BUSD token was trading just below parity, according to Coinmarketcap.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story