Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, was sued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Monday for alleged violations of the federal laws governing commodities markets. The CFTC alleged that Binance failed to register with the agency as a derivatives intermediary as required by U.S. law, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Illinois.The complaint alleges that Binance “actively facilitated violations of U.S. law” by assisting U.S. clients in evading compliance controls and instructing customers to obscure their location using virtual private networks, or VPNs. Major cryptocurrencies bitcoin BTCUSD and ether ETHUSD were both trading lower Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

