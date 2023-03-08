Binance.US, the U.S. version of the global crypto exchange Binance, can move forward with absorbing customer accounts and around $1 billion in crypto from Voyager Digital, a judge said — despite objections from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. The Journal reported that Judge Michael Wiles of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York approved the deal between Binance.US and Voyager, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year, leading to an asset freeze. But that approval came despite the determination by SEC staff that Binance.US was running an unregistered securities exchange, potentially foreshadowing enforcement, the Journal said. However, the Journal said the view from agency staff hasn’t yet been upheld by its commissioners. Wiles said the SEC’s stance wasn’t enough to stop the deal from moving ahead, according to the Journal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story