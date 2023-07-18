Eli Lilly and Co. LLY and Biogen Inc. BIIB are likely to reach an “equitable split” of the Alzheimer’s drug market after Lilly on Monday released more details on its late-stage trial of donanemab, Raymond James analysts wrote in a note late Monday. The overall safety and efficacy of donanemab appears similar to the Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. competitor Leqembi, which received full FDA approval earlier this month, the analysts wrote. While Leqembi has the first mover advantage, donanemab has a “more convenient” monthly dosing schedule, which “will be alluring to clinicians and patients once it is approved,” the note said. The analysts rate Biogen shares market perform. Biogen shares are up 0.1% premarket on Tuesday, while Lilly shares are up 0.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

