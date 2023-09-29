Biogen Inc. BIIB said late Friday the Food and Drug Administration approved its biosimilar version of Roche CH:ROG‘s arthritis treatment Actemra. Biogen said its treatment Tofidence, or tocilizumab-bavi, is the first FDA-approved biosimilar to tocilizumab, which Roche brands as Actemra. Biogen’s approval covers marketing for the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, the company said. Biosimilars are to branded biologics the way generic drugs are to branded drugs except the FDA regulates the two classes in different ways.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story