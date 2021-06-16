: Biogen halts development of antibody drug aimed at Alzheimer’s

Shares of Biogen Inc. fell nearly 1% in the extended session after the pharma company said it will halt the development of an antibody drug aimed at treating Alzheimer’s disease after a study showed no benefit to patients. Another of the company’s drugs aimed at the disease won approval earlier this month.
