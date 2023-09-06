Biogen Inc. BIIB said Wednesday it has appointed Dr. Jane Grogan as head of research, effective Oct. 2. Grogan was most recently chief scientific officer at Graphite Bio, a cell and gene editing company. She also spent 15 years at Genentech, where she held senior roles across immunology and immuno-oncology, covering research strategies and drug development across RA, Lupus, MS, IBD and cancer. Biogen’s stock has fallen 3.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

