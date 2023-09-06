Biogen Inc. BIIB said Wednesday it has appointed Dr. Jane Grogan as head of research, effective Oct. 2. Grogan was most recently chief scientific officer at Graphite Bio, a cell and gene editing company. She also spent 15 years at Genentech, where she held senior roles across immunology and immuno-oncology, covering research strategies and drug development across RA, Lupus, MS, IBD and cancer. Biogen’s stock has fallen 3.8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- U.S. trade gap widened 2% in July; export rise was first in four months - September 6, 2023
- : Are you 95 and fit? The SuperAgers study wants to talk to you. - September 6, 2023
- The Tell: As bonds stumble to start September, BlackRock’s fixed-income ETF using options strategy is outperforming this year - September 6, 2023