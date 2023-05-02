Biogen Inc. BIIB has priced its recently approved ALS treatment Qalsody at $14,230 per vial, a spokesperson confirmed to MarketWatch on Tuesday. The drug, also known as tofersen, was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week. The treatment is administered through a spinal injection. The price tag of $14,230 is the wholesale acquisition cost, the spokesperson said. Biogen stock was down 1.2% Tuesday, but has gained 11% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 8.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

