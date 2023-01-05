Biogen Inc. BIIB said Thursday that it separated research and development into two functions that report directly to new CEO Christopher Viehbacher. Priya Singhal, currently the head of global safety and regulatory sciences, was promoted to EVP and head of development. There is a search underway for an EVP and head of research, the company said. Biogen’s stock is up 13.2% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 19.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

