Biogen Inc. stock rose 3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after a new study was unveiled late Tuesday that showed the company’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug being developed with Japan’s Eisai moderately reduced cognitive decline after a year and a half. The study assessing lecanemab as a treatment for people with early forms of Alzheimer’s disease was published Tuesday night by the New England Journal of Medicine. Eisai also presented the full findings from the trial on Tuesday night at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease annual meeting in San Francisco. A Biogen spokesperson said in a statement that the randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial shows “the promise of lecanemab as a potential new treatment option.” Stifel analyst Paul Matteis reiterated his buy rating on Biogen and said the presentation reaffirmed positive top-line results. “Bottom line: we don’t think there’s an obvious datapoint within the full presentation/publication that will be overly nitpicked; the broader debate may still center on the TAM (total addressable market) and competition,” Matteis wrote in a note to clients. Biogen shares are up 21% in the year to date, outperforming the S&P 500 , which is down 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

