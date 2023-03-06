Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN were down about 6.0% in premarket trading on Monday after BridgeBio Pharma Inc. BBIOshared positive Phase 2 clinical data about its experimental dwarfism drug, which could compete with BioMarin’s Voxzogo if and when it’s approved. BioMarin received Food and Drug Administration approval for Voxzogo as a treatment for some children 5 years old and older with achondroplasia in late 2021. The drug generated about $169 million in sales last year. BioMarin’s stock is down 1.0% over the past three months, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has declined 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

