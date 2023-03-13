Shares of Bionano Genomics Inc. BNGO rallied 1.3% in morning trading Monday, reversing an earlier loss of as much as 7.5%, after the life sciences instrumentation company said it had about $2.1 million in accounts with SVB Financial Group’s SIVB Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed by regulators last week. That exposure compares with the $5.1 million the company had in cash and cash equivalents and $108.1 million in available-for-sale (AFS) securities as of Dec. 31. “According to the FDIC [Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation], all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday, March 13, 2023,” the company said in a statement. “The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds.” The stock has plummeted 39.9% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has shed 3.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

