Bionano Genomics shares fall after plan to sell more stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. plans to sell more shares after a sudden surge in its stock price in recent weeks, and shares dove in after-hours trading Thursday in response. The company revealed Thursday afternoon that it expects to sell more shares under a shelf prospectus filed in August, but did not spell out how many shares it plans to sell nor at what price. The genome-analysis company’s shares traded for less than $1 for much of 2020, but began to move sharply higher around Christmas, gaining more than 800% in the past month. Shares closed Thursday at $5, a retreat from highs topping $7 earlier in the week, then fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Thursday following the news that more shares would be sold.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

