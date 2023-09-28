The stock of microcap Bionomics Ltd. rose 36% early Thursday, after the company reported positive results from a mid-stage trial of a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The company said the Phase 2b trial evaluating BNC210 led to a “statistically significant” reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks. The trial also met its secondary endpoints, showing improvements in depressive symptoms and sleep. The stock BNOX has fallen 79% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 11.3%. (More to come). Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

