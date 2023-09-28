The stock of microcap Bionomics Ltd. rose 103% early Thursday, after the company reported positive results from a mid-stage trial of a treatment for PTSD.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Need to Know: Fear on Wall Street? Here’s why investors need to ‘shake it off,’ say these strategists - September 28, 2023
- : GameStop stock soars after Ryan Cohen named CEO - September 28, 2023
- : Bionomics’ stock rallies 103% after company reports positive results in trial of PTSD treatment - September 28, 2023