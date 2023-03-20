BioNTech SE BNTX will pay $200 million to the privately held OncoC4 Inc. as part of a deal to develop and commercialize OncoC4’s monoclonal antibody treatment that is being tested in several cancers. OncoC4 is also eligible for milestone payments and royalties, though the terms were not disclosed in the news release. BioNTech’s stock is down 13.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 SPX is up 2.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

