BioNTech, Pfizer initiate application for approval of a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine

BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that they initiated an application to U.S. regulators for a third dose of Comirnaty, their COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech’s stock was down 0.2% in trading on Wednesday, while Pfizer’s stock fell 1.8%. The companies said they plan to complete the submission of a third dose for Americans who are at least 16 years old sometime this week. The supplemental application comes about two week after the Biden administration announced that adults who received the mRNA vaccines developed by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna Inc. will likely be allowed to get a third dose starting Sept. 20. The two-shot vaccine received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on Monday. So far this year, BioNTech’s stock has soared 353.2%, shares of Pfizer have gained 29.0%, and the S&P 500 is up 19.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story