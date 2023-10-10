German sandal maker Birkenstock has priced its initial public offering at $46 a share, according to reports from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. The company had expected an IPO price of between $44 and $49 a share. Birkenstock did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is expected to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday under the ticker “BIRK.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
