L Catterton, the private-equity owner of iconic German sandal brand Birkenstock, is planning to take the company public in September at a more than $8 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The news comes as Birkenstock is enjoying a marketing boost from the Greta Gerwig-helmed “Barbie” movie, which has led the U.S. box office for the past two weekends. Margot Robbie, who plays the titular role, dons a pair of Birkenstocks in her signature pink in the film’s final scene. Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are working on the IPO, according to Bloomberg. The Renaissance IPO ETF IPO has gained 47% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

