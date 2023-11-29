Birkenstock Holding PLC’s stock BIRK is edging close to its initial public offering price after closing Tuesday at $45.38, just below the IPO issue price of $46. The iconic German sandal-maker’s stock has not yet traded at that level after it went public on Oct. 11. The IPO marked one of the worst debuts for a billion-dollar deal of the last decade, according to Renaissance Capital. Of 14 analysts rating the stock on FactSet, 10 rate it a buy while the remaining four have hold ratings. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

