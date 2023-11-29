Birkenstock Holdings PLC’s stock BIRK reached its initial public offering issue price for the first time on Wednesday, about a month and a half after hitting markets. The stock has traded in a range of $45.15 to $46.24 so far in the session. surpassing its IPO issue price of $46. The iconic German sandal-maker went public on Oct. 11. The IPO marked one of the worst debuts for a billion-dollar deal of the last decade, according to Renaissance Capital, ending its first day of trade down 13%. Of 14 analysts rating the stock on FactSet, 10 rate it a buy while the remaining four have hold ratings. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

