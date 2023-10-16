Birkenstock Holding PLC’s stock BIRK rose 4.5% Monday, putting it on track for its first gain since it went public last week. The stock closed down 12.9% on its first day of trade to mark one of the worst debuts for a billion-dollar deal of the last decade, according to Renaissance Capital. The stock is trading at $38, well below its issue price of $46. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

