Questions about cost and safety are on the agenda as FDA considers the first daily oral contraceptive for nonprescription use.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A ‘magic’ path to paying for college? Tune in Wednesday at noon. Sign up now. - May 9, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: Novavax and Palantir rocket higher, while PayPal slumps and other stocks on the move - May 9, 2023
- : Birth-control pills with no prescription? 4 things you need to know as FDA weighs over-the-counter approval. - May 9, 2023