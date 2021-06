The cryptocurrency complex was sliding in European hours on Monday. Bitcoin fell over 6%, to $33,318.63, and Ethereum dropped 8%, to $2,025.14, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin’s high of the year was $63,381.20, reached on April 15. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

