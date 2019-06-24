After reaching the $10,000 mark for the first time in more than a year Friday, the price of bitcoin briefly surged above $11,000 on Saturday but was struggling to push past the fresh threshold in Sunday trading.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bitcoin churns below $11,000 after briefly clearing highest point in year-plus - June 23, 2019
- ‘Toy Story 4’ easily opens at No. 1 although $118 million domestic debut misses high expectations - June 23, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration considers requiring 5G equipment for U.S. use be made outside China - June 23, 2019