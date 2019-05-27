Bitcoin hits one-year intraday high, nears $9,000 level

The price of bitcoin continued to surge Sunday, reaching a one-year intraday high as it closed in on $9,000, according to Coindesk data. Bitcoin edged above $8,900 Sunday night, though it quickly receded and was last at $8,740. The last time bitcoin peaked that high was May 2018. The price of a single bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has surged in recent weeks, and is up more than 130% year to date. Prices are still far below their record of around $19,000 in late 2017.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

