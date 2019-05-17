Bitcoin plunges back below $8,000 level in cryptocurrency selloff

Bitcoin remained sharply lower Friday after a rally that had taken it back above the $8,000 level this week appeared to suddenly run out of steam. One bitcoin traded at $7,271.35, according to Coindesk data, down $477.74, or 6.2%, from its level late Thursday afternoon. Bitcoin plunged as low as $6,688.77 around 11 p.m. Eastern on Thursday. It had hit a high well above $8,000 earlier this week, as part of a rally that had seen the digital coin jump more than 100% for the year to date. Just as analysts struggled to find clear-cut explanations for the rally, there was no clear-cut catalyst for the selloff. Some analysts had warned that the accelerating rally left bitcoin vulnerable to a selloff from a technical perspective. Bitcoin’s 200-day moving average stood near $4,440, Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at Forex.com, had warned in a Thursday note. The distance between the price and the moving average made bitcoin vulnerable to a drop “as prices do tend to revert to the mean from time to time,” he said, noting that bitcoin had become “extremely” overbought.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story