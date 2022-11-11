The price of Bitcoin briefly tumbled to a two-year low on Friday after cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried had resigned. The price fell to as low as $16,351.52 before rebounding to around $16,670.50 Friday morning, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin is down by around 6.5% in the past 24 hours, according to the online news website. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story