Bitcoin price dives $1,500 in minutes as Coinbase website goes down

The price of bitcoin plunged more than $1,500 in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon after the website of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase apparently crashed. After topping a 17-month high of around $13,800 earlier Tuesday, bitcoin sank to near the $12,000 level, and was last trading around $12,400. A notice on Coinbase’s website read “An error has occurred. We’ve been notified about the issue and are taking a look.” The website appeared to be working again by 5:15 p.m. Eastern. The digital currency is up 60% this month, and more than 230% year to date.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

