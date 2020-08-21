BJ’s is adding a ton of new members to its roster, and many are young and digitally-savvy customers

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. says the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the number of new members joining the warehouse retailer, particularly among the young and digitally-savvy.
