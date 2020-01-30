Black Diamond Therapeutics to raise $201 million in IPO

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. will raise $201.1 million after pricing its initial public offering at $19 a share, the company said late Wednesday. Black Diamond is set to list and begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market Thursday. The company previously said it would price its shares at $16 to $18 each. Proceeds of the deal will be used to fund R&D, to fund discovery programs and for other general corporate purposes. “We are a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies,” the company says in its prospectus.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

