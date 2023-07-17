Black Knight Inc.’s BKI stock was up 14% in premarket trades on Monday after the company said it agreed to sell its Optimal Blue unit for $700 million to Constellation Software Inc. CA:CSU as part of its pending merger with InterContinental Exchange ICE. The two companies had agreed to divest Optimal Blue as part of their $13.1 billion merger announced in May, 2022, to win regulatory clearance for the deal. ICE stock was down 0.4% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

