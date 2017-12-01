BlackBerry ‘disappointed’ about ICC court ruling in Nokia dispute

BlackBerry Ltd. said Friday the International Chamber of Commerce’s court of arbitration ruled against it in its contract dispute with Nokia Corp. . The dispute related to whether certain payments that Nokia alleged were owed to Nokia under a patent license contract between the companies. BlackBerry said the ICC’s arbitration panel awarded Nokia $137 million, which it will record as a one-time charge to earnings. “BlackBerry is disappointed that the Court of Arbitration did not agree with our arguments in the case but we accept their decision,” the cybersecurity software and handheld device maker said in a statement. BlackBerry said it would continue to pursue patent infringement claims against Nokia in suits filed in both Germany and the U.S. The stock was up 0.6% in morning trade. It has rallied 18% over the past three months, while Nokia shares have tumbled 20% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.9%.

