BlackBerry Ltd. BB said Wednesday it expects increased revenue in fiscal 2024 and compound annual growth of up to 15% over the next three years. The Internet-of-Things and cybersecurity company said it expects revenue of $665 million to $700 million in fiscal 2024 revenue, compared with $624 million in 2023, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $690.4 million. BlackBerry shares rose 3.5% recent activity, while the S&P 500 index was up 1.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : BlackBerry forecasts full-year revenue growth - May 17, 2023
- The Moneyist: ‘Tipping culture is out of control. I was asked to tip 15% for a charitable donation’: When will it end? - May 17, 2023
- : Oil futures rally with market optimistic the U.S. will reach a deal on the debt-ceiling - May 17, 2023