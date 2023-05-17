BlackBerry Ltd. BB said Wednesday it expects increased revenue in fiscal 2024 and compound annual growth of up to 15% over the next three years. The Internet-of-Things and cybersecurity company said it expects revenue of $665 million to $700 million in fiscal 2024 revenue, compared with $624 million in 2023, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast $690.4 million. BlackBerry shares rose 3.5% recent activity, while the S&P 500 index was up 1.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story