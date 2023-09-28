BlackBerry Ltd. BB reported bottom-line results for the quarter that met Wall Street expectations, but revenue was a little light, and shares shifted between slight gains and losses in the extended session Thursday. Blackberry shares were last up 0.6% after hours, following a 2.7% decline in the regular session to close at $4.76. The company reported a second-quarter loss of $42 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with a loss of $54 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue declined to $132 million from $168 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 7 cents a share on revenue of $134.3 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story