BlackBerry’s stock soars toward a record 4-day rally, and highest close in nearly 3 years

The U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry Ltd. surged 4.4% toward a near three-year high in afternoon trading Wednesday, to extend the record rally over the past several days. The Canada-based cyber-security software company’s stock has been on a tear over the past week, after The Global and Mail reported that the company, which made BlackBerry cellphones in a past life, had sold 90 patents to China-based technology giant Huawei, and after the company reportedly settled a patent infringement lawsuit against Facebook Inc. . The stock, on track to close at the highest price since March 2018, has soared 73.3% amid a four-day win streak. That’s would be the best four-day performance for the stock since it started trading in February 1999, according to a MarketWatch analysis of FactSet data; the current record four-day rally is 65.7%, set over the four sessions ended June 2, 2000. The stock has now rocketed 153.7% over the past three months, while ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has climbed 26.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 12.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story