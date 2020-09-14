: BlackRock and Pimco-backed Climate Action 100+ intensifies push for net-zero emissions at companies they hold

The Climate Action 100+ investing group, with over $47 trillion in combined assets, will lay out for the first time a framework to benchmark and assess the progress of the 161 companies on its target list that are being nudged toward net-zero emissions and other environmental actions.
