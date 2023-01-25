BlackRock Inc. BLK said Wednesday its board approved a 2.5% dividend hike and increased the firm’s share buyback authority. The company said it will pay a quarterly dividend of $5 a share on March 23 to shareholders of record as of March 7. The board also raised the company’s share buyback authority by 7 million shares for a total of 7.9 million shares. BlackRock shares were down 0.4% at $749.42 in recent trading, compared with a 0.3% decline in the S&P 500 index SPX .Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

