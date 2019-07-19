BlackRock reports decline in profit that misses analyst expectations

Fund giant BlackRock reported a decline in second-quarter earnings that lagged expectations. The company’s profit was $1 billion, or $6.41 a share, vs. $1.08 billion, or $6.62 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $6.50 a share. Revenue fell 2% to $3.52 billion, a bit lower than the $3.58 billion expected by analysts, with the company blaming market headwinds for the decline. The company reported long-term net inflows of $125.4 billion during the quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

