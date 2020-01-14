BlackRock’s Fink pressed to take action over words in dumping fossil fuels

BlackRock’s Larry Fink may believe that embracing sustainable investments is key to long-run returns, but he must turn rhetoric into results, say climate advocates. Of BlackRock’s nearly $7 trillion in mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, index-tracking funds and more, some $87 billion can still be linked to fossil fuels through late last year.
