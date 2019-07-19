BlackRock’s stock slips after profit and revenue fall below expectations

BlackRock Inc. reported Friday second-quarter earnings and revenue that fell below expectations, as the investment management and advisory company said it had lower base fees as a result of lower securities and lending revenue and lower performance fees. The stock slipped 0.2% in premarket trading. Net income fell to $1.00 billion, or $6.41 a share, from $1.07 billion, or $6.62 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted EPS fell to $6.41 from $6.66, below the FactSet consensus of $6.50. Revenue declined 2% to $3.52 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $3.58 billion. Total net inflows saw 9% organic growth to $151 billion, with iShares inflows of $36.1 billion and institutional inflows of $125.4 billion. The stock has gained 21.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 19.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

