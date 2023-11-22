Blackstone Inc. BX on Wednesday confirmed reports it’s agreed to buy software company Civica from Partners Group Holding AG. The purchase price for Civica is just under $2.5 billion, according to a source familiar with the transaction. The deal had been reported Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal. Partners Group acquired Civica in 2017 for about $1.3 billion and refocused it on its software business. Blackstone stock was up about 1.5% on Wednesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

