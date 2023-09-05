Blackstone Inc.’s BX inclusion in the S&P 500 SPX marks “another important milestone” for the private equity firm, after it crossed $1 trillion in assets under management in July, a spokesperson for the firm said in an email to MarketWatch. “We are gratified to be joining the S&P 500 and pleased that this will make our stock even easier for shareholders to access,” the spokesperson said. Blackstone stock was up 3.3% in regular trading on Tuesday. S&P on Friday named Blackstone and AirBNB ABNB as components of the S&P 500.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

